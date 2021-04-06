Navalny Supporters Detained Outside His Russian Penal Colony

A number of supporters of Alexei Navalny were detained Tuesday outside his penal colony east of Moscow after they were denied access to the jailed Kremlin critic, who is on hunger strike demanding proper medical treatment. Among those detained was Anastasia Vasilyeva, Navalny's personal doctor and head of the Alliance of Doctors medical trade union which is critical of the government, according to the group and AFP journalists at the scene.

Толпа полицейских уводит @DrAnastasy в автозак. Видимл, сегодня, сейчас врач — преступник №1 в городе Покрове. Такой конвой! Позорище pic.twitter.com/SsRh4QBOSH — Альянс врачей (@alyansvrachey) April 6, 2021

A CNN journalist was also detained. Supporters of the 44-year-old opposition politician arrived at the town of Pokrov around 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow on Tuesday to demand access to Navalny, but were rebuffed. Navalny went on hunger strike last Wednesday to demand proper medical treatment for severe back pain and numbness in both legs, saying he had only been given painkillers. On Monday, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic said he was now also suffering from a heavy cough and fever and that three people from his prison unit had been hospitalized with tuberculosis. Navalny, who survived a near-fatal poisoning in August, has lost a total of 13 kilograms (28 pounds) in the penal colony, including five kilograms over the past week, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said.

Just been detained by Russian police outside navalny penal colony pic.twitter.com/aP2N2t80FP — Matthew Chance (@mchancecnn) April 6, 2021