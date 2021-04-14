Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Aide’s Assistant Jailed 12.5 Years for Treason – RBC

News reports said that Alexander Vorobyov was found guilty of sharing secret information with Polish security services. uralfo.gov.ru

A former assistant to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regional aide has been sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after being found guilty of state treason, the RBC news website reported Wednesday.

Alexander Vorobyov, who had spent one year as an assistant to Putin’s then-envoy in the Urals Federal District, was arrested in 2019. 

Few details have been disclosed in the two years since as Russian treason cases are tried behind closed doors. Vorobyov’s since-deleted biography on the federal district’s website stated that he had received a letter of appreciation from Putin sometime in 2018.

The Urals-based ura.ru news website reported that Vorobyov was found guilty of sharing secret information with Polish security services.

“The Moscow City Court handed down the verdict [against Vorobyov] and imposed a sentence of 12 years and 6 months in a high-security colony with two years probation,” RBC quoted the court as saying.

Vorobyov has also been stripped of his state official rank, the outlet reported.

According to Interfax, the state prosecution had requested 13 years in maximum-security penal colony for Vorobyov. State treason charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail in Russia.

Interfax said Vorobyov was appointed as the former Putin envoy’s chief of staff in July 2018 and detained a year later in July 2019.

That had been his first appointment in the Urals after an 18-year public office career concentrated in the northwest Russian regions of Kaliningrad and Karelia, it added.

Read more about: Espionage , Regions

Read more

Splitting spain

Spain Probes Russia’s Role in Catalonia Referendum – El Pais

Spain will investigate a secretive military intelligence unit that is reportedly engaged in a campaign to destabilize Europe.
spy exchange

Putin Urged to Pardon Norwegian Jailed for Spying Amid Hopes of Swap

Frode Berg was detained in December 2017 and jailed for 14 years after being convicted of gathering intelligence about nuclear submarines.
Busted

Czech Republic Uncovered Russian Cyber Warfare Ring — Intel Chief

Czech intelligence warned that Russia was using officers acting under diplomatic cover.
Espionage

Ukrainian Journalist Detained in Moscow Accused of Spying

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused a Ukrainian journalist detained in Moscow of espionage. The FSB called Roman Sushchenko “an operative...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.