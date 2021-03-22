Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Indian Firm to Make 200M Doses of Russia's Sputnik V

By AFP
Updated:
The RDIF has also secured production agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany. Dar Yasin / AP / TASS

The backer of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday it had signed an agreement with an India-based pharmaceuticals giant for the production of up to 200 million doses of the jab a year.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country's sovereign wealth fund, said in a statement it has partnered with the Virchow Group to produce up to 200 million doses of the two-dose vaccine in India every year. 

Virchow Biotech, a subsidiary of the Virchow Group, is expected to start full-scale commercial production in the first half of 2021, it said.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said the agreement was "an important step to facilitate the full-scale local production" of the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine in India and to supply partners around the world. 

In a separate statement, RDIF said that over the past week it had secured production agreements with two other Indian manufacturers: Stelis Biopharma and Gland Pharma. 

The companies will produce enough doses for 300 million people a year, RDIF said.

It added that Sputnik V has "production capacity for more than 700 million people secured in 10 countries", without providing further details.

According to RDIF, Russia's vaccine, which is named after the Soviet-era satellite, has been registered in 54 countries.

Moscow registered the vaccine in August before large-scale clinical trials, but leading medical journal The Lancet has since said it is safe and over 90% effective.

Some western countries have been wary of Sputnik over concerns the Kremlin is using it as a soft power tool to advance its interests.

Read more about: Sputnik V , Vaccine

Read more

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Looming Supply Glut of Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Could Pave Way for Exports

Pharmaceutical industry experts told The Moscow Times that manufacturers are set to overshoot targets while Russians remain indifferent to the jab.
vaccine race

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine 91.6% Effective: Lancet Study

The results suggest Sputnik V is among the top-performing vaccines, along with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna jabs.
open access

Iran Expects First Batch of Russian Vaccine by Feb.4

Iranian health regulators have approved Russia's coronavirus vaccine earlier this week.
imported immunity

Iran Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Iran, which is fighting the Middle East's deadliest outbreak, has said it will only rely on vaccines made by Russia, India or China.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.