Navalny Moved to Notorious Prison Colony – TASS

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved to the IK-2 penal colony in the Vladimir region, the state-run TASS news agency reported Monday, citing an official court letter it obtained.
Navalny’s whereabouts have been unknown since Friday, when his team said he was moved from a pre-trial detention center outside Moscow where he was being quarantined. Reports citing prison and law enforcement sources said he was transferred to IK-2, a prison camp notorious for psychological isolation and harsh conditions.
According to TASS, a military garrison court notified the head of IK-2 that it will consider Tuesday a complaint from Navalny’s lawyers regarding Russian investigators' inaction toward his August poisoning in Siberia.
The notification, dated March 1, asks the colony’s administration to ensure Navalny’s participation in the court session via video link.
European scientists and the global chemical weapons watchdog determined that Navalny was poisoned with a new variant of Novichok when he fell ill on a domestic flight in August 2020. Navalny spent months recovering in Germany and was jailed upon his return to Russia in January for violating his probation while abroad.
Russia has refused to open a criminal probe into Navalny’s poisoning despite pressure from the West.