Sputnik V in Eastern Europe: Propaganda Tool or Godsend?

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has sown division among former Eastern Bloc countries, analysts say, with some seeing it as a godsend and others as a Kremlin propaganda tool.

Countries in the region have been particularly hard hit by the virus and find themselves torn between a readily available jab from their old ally and European Union resistance to Russian influence.

Analysts say such discord benefits Russia and its efforts to sow disorder in the region since the Soviet Union crumbled three decades ago.

"It is very clear that Sputnik V has become a tool of soft power for Russia," Michal Baranowski from the German Marshall Fund of the United States told AFP.

"The political goal of (Russia's) strategy is to divide the West," said Baranowski, who heads the Fund's Warsaw office.

Slovakia found itself facing a government crisis only days after receiving its first batch of Sputnik V on March 1.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic hailed the jab, saying "Covid-19 does not know anything about geopolitics", while foreign minister Ivan Korcok called the vaccine "a hybrid war tool".

'Help my country'

The vaccine has 91.6% efficacy against Covid-19, according to a recent study published by The Lancet, and it is already being used in several countries around the world.

It is yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use in the EU but some ex-communist member states are planning to roll out the jab regardless.

EU members like Slovakia started to look east after Europe got off to a slower-than-expected start procuring Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna vaccines.

Experts agree rapid vaccination is the only way out of the coronavirus crisis, which is hitting Central and Eastern Europe particularly hard.

Slovakia and its neighbor the Czech Republic have had the worst per capita death rates in the world for weeks, according to AFP statistics based on official data, and hospitals across the former Soviet satellites are reaching capacity.

Czech President Milos Zeman asked his ally President Vladimir Putin for a Sputnik V supply in a letter last month.

"I think I will help my country this way," Zeman said.

When the Czech health minister refused to accept a vaccine lacking approval from the EMA, Zeman asked for his dismissal, a request that has not been carried out.