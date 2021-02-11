Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Bans Coronavirus Vaccines From 'Aggressor' Russia

By AFP
Updated:
Breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine began a vaccine drive with Russia's Sputnik V jab earlier last week. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Ukraine has banned coronavirus vaccines produced in bitter rival Russia despite struggles to launch its vaccination campaign.

A resolution passed by the government on Feb. 8 and posted on its website Wednesday banned the registration of vaccines from "aggressor states," a designation Ukraine has applied to Russia since 2015.

Ukraine's pro-Western leadership has repeatedly rejected calls from pro-Moscow politicians to approve Russia's Sputnik V jab, denouncing the vaccine as a geopolitical tool.

Ukraine has been fighting separatists backed by Russia in its Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014 following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

The ban on Russian vaccines came despite criticism of President Volodymyr Zelensky for failing to source Western-made jabs. Not a single dose of any vaccine has yet to arrive in the ex-Soviet country.

Zelensky said this week that Ukraine, one of the poorest countries in Europe, would begin the first phase of the vaccination campaign later this month.

The country of some 40 million is awaiting delivery of 8 million doses promised under the United Nations' Covax program and up to 5 million doses of the Chinese CoronaVac jab.

It has also secured 12 million doses of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax, but that is still not enough to meet the country's needs.

On Wednesday Ukraine said it launched an investigation into the country's purchasing of coronavirus vaccines, highlighting the country's struggle to end systemic graft.

Sputnik V has meanwhile been rolled out in the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine that are controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists.

Ukraine has recorded more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 24,000 deaths.

Read more about: Ukraine , Coronavirus

Read more

mixed signals

Explainer: What the End of Putin’s Coronavirus ‘Non-Working’ Period Means

The end of the “non-working” period doesn't mean Russia's coronavirus lockdown is over just yet.
lockdown crime

Russian Rape Victims Charged With Violating Virus Lockdown

The two teenage victims were cited for breaking stay-at-home orders after they reported the rape to police.
close ranks

400 Russian Cadets Infected With Coronavirus After Moscow V-Day Rehearsals – Proekt

Rehearsals for the massive military parade were ongoing until April 16.
Poroshenko

Poroshenko Says Ukraine Has Fulfilled Minsk Agreements

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced on Monday that Kiev has fully implemented the Minsk agreements, the RBC news agency reported. The Ukrainian...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.