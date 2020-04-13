Support The Moscow Times!
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Russia Celebrates Orthodox Palm Sunday Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Thousands of Russian Orthodox Church parishioners across the country celebrated Orthodox Palm Sunday on April 12 as Russia saw record numbers of new coronavirus infections.

Officially, the Church has urged its 164 million worshippers to pray at home during the pandemic, with many offering live-streamed liturgies online. However, the Church has refused to close its doors despite Russian officials’ recommendations to do so.

In a move to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Moscow’s churches have been ordered to restrict visits during the Holy Week of April 13-19. Orthodox Easter, celebrated on April 19 this year, is the most important holiday for the Church.

During yesterday’s holiday worship, footage showed some Russian churches following recommended social distancing guidelines — and others allowing worshippers to congregate in close quarters as usual.

Here’s a look at the events:
Worshippers carefully observe distancing guidelines at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral.
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered the service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral.
Sergei Vlasov / patriarchia.ru
Worshippers hold the customary pussy willow branches rather than palms in Novosibirsk.
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
At a service in Novosibirsk, parishioners crowded in close to be blessed by holy water.
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
At a cathedral in Ivanovo, worshippers stand at least 1.5 meters apart...
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS
...But there was no distancing to be had at this service in Yekaterinburg.
Donat Sorokin / TASS
Parishioners hand out pussy willow branches in Sochi.
Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS
A woman lights a prayer candle in Sochi.
Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS
