Russia Celebrates Orthodox Palm Sunday Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Officially, the Church has urged its 164 million worshippers to pray at home during the pandemic, with many offering live-streamed liturgies online. However, the Church has refused to close its doors despite Russian officials’ recommendations to do so.
In a move to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Moscow’s churches have been ordered to restrict visits during the Holy Week of April 13-19. Orthodox Easter, celebrated on April 19 this year, is the most important holiday for the Church.
During yesterday’s holiday worship, footage showed some Russian churches following recommended social distancing guidelines — and others allowing worshippers to congregate in close quarters as usual.
Here’s a look at the events: