Plane Diverted, Allies Arrested as Kremlin Critic Navalny Arrives Home

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny arrived Sunday in Moscow where he was under threat of imminent arrest, after a last-minute diversion of his flight to a different airport and the detention of several top allies.

The plane carrying Navalny from Germany, where the 44-year-old had been recovering from a poisoning he blames on Russian authorities, landed at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport around 8:15 pm (1715 GMT), AFP journalists on the flight said.

The pilot had told passengers there was a delay for "technical reasons" and then that the flight had been diverted from Vnukovo, another Moscow airport where Navalny's supporters and media had gathered for his return.

President Vladimir Putin's most well-known opponent was returning to Russia for the first time since the poisoning in August, in defiance of warnings from officials that they would arrest him for breaking the terms of a suspended prison sentence.

Supporters had gathered at Vnukovo despite the airport banning mass events because of coronavirus restrictions. With his plane still in the air, police detained top Navalny aides including prominent Moscow activist Lyubov Sobol.

Footage shot by local journalists inside the airport showed police leading her and three others away, and other supporters were seen being detained outside.

OVD Info, which monitors detentions at political protests in Russia, said at least 37 people had been detained at the airport.

The flight carrying Navalny from Germany took off from Berlin's Brandenburg Airport just after 3:15 pm (1415 GMT).

Speaking to reporters on the plane, Navalny said he did not fear being arrested on arrival in Moscow.

"They will arrest me? They will arrest me? That's impossible, I'm an innocent person," Navalny said.

"I feel I am a citizen of Russia who has the full right to return to his home."

There was a heavy security presence at Vnukovo, AFP journalists at the airport said, including dozens of police in riot gear with black helmets and batons.