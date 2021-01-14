Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Vaccinated Russians in Far East Promised Mask Exemption

Health officials urge vaccine recipients to continue wearing face masks until the shot builds up its effectiveness. Sergei Vedyaskin / Moskva News Agency

Russians vaccinated against the coronavirus in the Sakhalin region of the Far East will be exempted from wearing face masks, its governor announced Thursday in contradiction to expert recommendations.

Health officials urge vaccine recipients to continue wearing masks, maintaining social distance and steering clear of crowds until the shot builds up their immunity.

“Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive special badges. They will give [them] the right not to wear masks in public places,” Sakhalin governor Valery Limarenko said on social media.

It was not immediately clear if the badges will be part of the Russian government’s electronic vaccination certificate system for overseas travel that President Vladimir Putin ordered early this month.

Limarenko said the Sakhalin region, with a population of fewer than 500,000, is due to begin distributing 9,000 Sputnik V vaccine doses starting this Saturday. He promised the region 6,300 kilometers east of Moscow would receive a monthly batch of 10,000 doses from now on.

Putin on Wednesday ordered a mass vaccination campaign to start next week amid reports of slower-than-expected rollout that began early in December.

Russia, which has the world’s fourth-highest number of Covid-19 infections at nearly 3.5 million cases, says it has vaccinated 1.5 million people so far. Experts counter that the true number of vaccinated Russians may be up to five times lower than stated.

Russia reported an uptick in new Covid-19 cases Thursday after a significant drop over the Christmas and New Year holidays that experts linked to a slowdown in testing.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Vaccine , Far East

Read more

inoculation push

Putin Orders Mass Coronavirus Vaccination Next Week

Putin called Russia's Sputnik V vaccine the “best in the world” and ordered officials to ramp up vaccinations.
distribution abroad

Russia Says 1.5M Vaccinated Globally With Sputnik

Russia's health minister said this month that more than 800,000 Russians had received Sputnik but there is skepticism toward official statistics.
LACK OF TRUST

As Russia Begins Mass Coronavirus Vaccination, Its Medics Aren't On Board

Skepticism among the medical community will make a nationwide Sputnik V push difficult.
vaccine push

5 Questions About Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Answered

As Russia moves forward with its mass vaccination drive, many people inside and outside the country remain skeptical.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.