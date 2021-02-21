Russia Starts Giving Coronavirus Vaccine To Homeless

40 homeless people in Saint Petersburg received coronavirus vaccine jabs on Sunday under a charity initiative that has received the backing of local officials.

"Here, there are many people at risk. It is important for them to be vaccinated," said Taisia Suvorova of the Nochlezhka non-governmental organization that provides aid to the homeless in Russia's second-largest city.

The 40 people receiving the vaccine are currently housed by the charity.

According to official figures, there are 15,000 homeless people in the former imperial capital out of a total population of 5 million.

Nochlezhka believes the real figure is at least double that.

"Some people have been saying controversial things about the vaccine, but I think there are more advantages than negatives," 57-year-old Galina Ivanovna told AFP after receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

"I'm pretty happy to do it," she added.