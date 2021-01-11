Putin, Karabakh Foes Discuss 'Next Steps' in Peace Process

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday as he urged the arch-enemies to negotiate further steps in a peace agreement that ended weeks of deadly fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The rare trilateral Kremlin talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev were the leaders' first post-war meeting to discuss the implementation of agreements signed last November to end six weeks of fighting over the ethnic Armenian enclave.

"Trilateral agreements are being progressively implemented," Putin said. "We are convinced that this creates necessary conditions for the long-term and full-fledged settlement of a decades-old conflict on the basis of justice, in the interests of both the Armenian and Azeri peoples." Putin thanked the two leaders for their cooperation with Russia's mediation efforts aimed at "stopping the bloodshed, stabilizing the situation and achieving a sustainable ceasefire." The Kremlin chief also said it was time to discuss "next steps" including the work of Russian peacekeepers stationed in Karabakh, demarcation lines and humanitarian issues.