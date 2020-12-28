At Least 3 People Killed in Chechnya Shootout

At least three people have been killed during a shootout in the Chechen capital of Grozny on Monday, state-run news agencies reported.

The shootout began when unnamed armed militants attacked law enforcement officers on Putin Avenue in central Grozny, TASS and Interfax cited anonymous sources as saying. Two law enforcement officers were killed and at least one of the attackers has been shot dead, with reports saying a second attacker was either wounded or killed.