At Least 3 People Killed in Chechnya Shootout

Three were reported dead during a shootout in the city of Grozny. Taisiya Borshigova / TASS

At least three people have been killed during a shootout in the Chechen capital of Grozny on Monday, state-run news agencies reported.

The shootout began when unnamed armed militants attacked law enforcement officers on Putin Avenue in central Grozny, TASS and Interfax cited anonymous sources as saying. Two law enforcement officers were killed and at least one of the attackers has been shot dead, with reports saying a second attacker was either wounded or killed.

The Mash Telegram channel published a photo claiming to show the dead bodies on the street following the shootout.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident.

Grozny, which was devastated by mass bombings during the first and second Chechen wars in the 1990s, has been largely rebuilt in recent years with major investments in infrastructure. The region continues to grapple with the threat of terrorist attacks.

This story is being updated.

