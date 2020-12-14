Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Media Investigation Names FSB Agents Behind Navalny Poisoning

Members of the FSB’s toxins and nerve agents unit followed Navalny on more than 30 trips since 2017, the investigation said. Bellingcat

An elite Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chemical weapons unit shadowed opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s movements for the past three years up until his near-fatal poisoning, a joint media investigation said Monday.

Navalny is recovering in Berlin after being poisoned with what Western governments say was the deadly Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in August. The European Union sanctioned FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov and senior Kremlin officials over the poisoning.

Members of the FSB’s small unit specializing in toxins and nerve agents followed Navalny on more than 30 trips to and from Moscow since 2017, according to phone records, flight manifests and other documents examined by the Bellingcat investigative outlet, CNN, Russia’s The Insider news website and Germany’s Der Spiegel.

The report described the FSB unit as comprising six to 10 agents, including qualified doctors, toxicologists and paramedics in their late 30s and 40s.

The outlets said the team’s direct commander, military scientist Stanislav Makshakov, had communicated with senior figures at the FSB and a scientific institute behind Russia's purported clandestine Novichok program before and after Navalny’s trips. 

During one of the trips on July 6, Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya fell ill with symptoms that experts reportedly said were consistent with low-dosage poisoning. At least three members of the FSB unit flew to Russia’s western exclave of Kaliningrad around the same time as the Navalnys, the outlets cited flight manifests as saying.

The joint monthslong investigation said that two teams comprising five or six FSB agents were deployed alongside Navalny’s Siberian trip at around the time of his Aug. 20 poisoning.

CNN said it could not “confirm with certainty” that the FSB unit poisoned Navalny, “but its activities in July and August suggest that the European action against Bortnikov and other senior officials is not misplaced.”

“I want to say a few words to the FSB and law enforcement agency officers: Aren’t you ashamed of working for this system?” Navalny wrote on his personal website in connection with the investigation.

The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning. President Vladimir Putin on Friday continued to accuse European countries, which have repeatedly asked Moscow to investigate Navalny’s poisoning, of refusing to cooperate on an investigation.

Putin also told the presidential human rights council that Navalny’s near-death did not warrant the opening of a criminal investigation in Russia.

Read more about: Navalny , FSB

Read more

connecting the dots

Navalny’s Doctors Contact Bulgarian Medics Over Possible Link to 2015 Poisoning – Der Spiegel

“Obviously, they consider it possible that the same or very similar substances were used,” Der Spiegel wrote.
salt in the wound

Kremlin-Linked Businessman Prigozhin Vows to Ruin Navalny

Prigozhin said he would enforce a court order for Navalny and his associates to pay him $1.2 million in damages over a video report.
long recovery

Navalny Will Survive Suspected Poisoning, But Be ‘Politically Incapacitated’ for Months — Evacuation Organizer

Soon after, Navalny’s spokeswoman said only she and his doctors are authorized to make announcements regarding his health.
Navalny

Navalny: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Uses Undeclared Lavish Private Plane

A report by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation accused First Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov of using an undeclared...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.