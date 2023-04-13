FSB Names Ukrainian Suspect in Pro-War Blogger’s Assassination

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had identified a second suspect in the bombing attack that killed the prominent pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg earlier this month, as it continued to link the act to the team of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

St. Petersburg resident Daria Trepova, 26, was detained on suspicion of terrorism the day after a statue she was filmed presenting to the blogger, exploded at a cafe on April 2.

According to Interfax, the FSB said Trepova had jointly planned the assassination with Ukrainian citizen Yuri Denisov.

“Denisov, born in 1987, transferred an explosive device disguised as a plaster bust of the military correspondent to her by ‘express delivery’ through an intermediary in Moscow,” the FSB said.

Denisov allegedly traveled from Kyiv via Latvia to Moscow in February, where he subsequently collected information on the “lifestyle and places frequented” by Tatarsky. The day after the assassination, Denisov fled to Turkey via Armenia, according to the FSB.