Russian Oligarch’s Son Lost $50M Trading at University

The son of a Russian oligarch lost $50 million in day trading while studying at university in the U.K., it emerged this week.

Temur Akhmedov said the staggering losses were bankrolled by his father, Russian-Azeri billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov. After some initial success trading on the stock market, Temur hit a losing streak and started pouring eight-figure sums into increasingly risky trades in an attempt to claw back his losses, Bloomberg reported the 27-year old as saying.

The humbling claim came as part of court proceedings in London, where Temur’s mother, Tatiana Akhmedova, is trying to force her ex-husband to honor a court-mandated $600 million divorce settlement. The 65-year-old Farkhad is accused of hiding his assets to avoid having to hand over the cash to his former wife in a scheme involving his son.

However, Temur said the assets he is accused of hiding were actually lost through day trading — a fact his mother was aware of at the time. In court Temur added that his father was “very angry” at his substantial losses over such a short period of time. Temur put them down to a string of “bad luck.”