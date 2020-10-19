Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

2 Russian MMA Fighters Praise French Teacher’s Decapitation – Reports

Zelim Imadaev UFC

Two Russian MMA fighters, Zelim Imadaev and Albert Duraev, have shown support for the decapitation of a French teacher by a Chechen refugee this weekend, reports said. 

Police shot dead 18-year-old suspect Abdullakh Anzorov in a Paris suburb Friday after he posted a photo of 47-year-old history teacher Samuel Paty’s severed head on his now-suspended Twitter account. Paty had received threats for showing his students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed as part of a class discussion on freedom of expression.

According to Russian sports reporter Alexander Lyutikov’s Instagram post Sunday, Imadaev called Anzorov a “hero” and Duraev joked that “freedom of speech has lost its beginning in France.” 

Both Imadaev and Anzorov were born in Russia's majority Muslim republic of Chechnya. Depictions of the Prophet Mohammed are prohibited in the Muslim faith.

“These statements were made in [Instagram] stories and are meant to disappear soon, so I decided to save them here,” Lyutikov wrote.

Neither Instagram story was visible as of Monday, and Lyutikov said the social media company had blocked his post for violating its community guidelines on violence. 

Russian imageboards have circulated screenshots of Imadaev and Anzorov’s statements on the Telegram messaging app.

Imadaev, 25, has logged three losses as a UFC fighter.

Duraev, 31, is a former welterweight and middleweight champion of the Chechnya-based Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) organization who was awaiting entry into the UFC this year. 

UFC’s website restricted access to Imadaev’s profile while other Chechen fighters’ profiles are still publicly available.

Read more about: France , Chechnya

Read more

violence abroad

Kadyrov Backs Chechens Involved in Unrest in France

He said the members of Dijon's Chechen community "united together ... to face death-sowing drug dealers."
violent nights

France Arrests 6 Chechens in Raids After Unrest

Dijon has been rocked by successive nights of unrest after an assault on a 16-year-old Chechen boy.
explosive unrest

Chechen Violence in France, Explained

Tensions between the Chechen diaspora and local residents has rocked the city of Dijon and injured six people.
weekend raids

French City Rocked by Unrest Blamed on Score-Settling Chechens

The unrest was reportedly sparked by an attack on a 16-year-old member of the Chechen community.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.