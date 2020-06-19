Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

French Police Stage Raids in City Marked by Chechen Unrest

By AFP
From Friday to Monday, Dijon was rocked by clashes and vehicle burnings after an assault this month on a 16-year-old Chechen boy. Philippe Desmazes / AFP

French police carried out raids in the eastern city of Dijon on Friday after several nights of violence blamed on members of its Chechen community, officials said.

"The police operations are aimed at finding weapons, ammunition and narcotics," said Bernard Schmeltz, the government's top official for the region.

Around 140 officers took part in the raids, which came a day after police detained six from Dijon's large Chechen population on suspicions they took part in the violence.

From Friday to Monday, the city was rocked by clashes and vehicle burnings after an assault this month on a 16-year-old Chechen boy, which prompted other members of the community to stage reprisal raids.

Chechens reportedly traveled to Dijon from all over France and even from neighboring Belgium and Germany to take part.

Scenes of the unrest, including men brandishing what appear to be assault rifles as well as handguns and clubs, shocked the country and prompted questions about whether security forces had taken sufficient measures to stop the fighting.

The national government eventually sent in police reinforcements to quell the violence.

The raids Friday were carried out in the gritty Gresilles district that is home to many people originally from North Africa and where many of the clashes took place, and in two other neighborhoods.

Dijon prosecutor Eric Mathais said this week that investigators were trying to identify the participants.

No new clashes have occurred since Tuesday, and the father of the teenager who was assaulted has pleaded for calm.

Read more about: France , Chechnya

Read more

violent nights

France Arrests 6 Chechens in Raids After Unrest

Dijon has been rocked by successive nights of unrest after an assault on a 16-year-old Chechen boy.
explosive unrest

Chechen Violence in France, Explained

Tensions between the Chechen diaspora and local residents has rocked the city of Dijon and injured six people.
weekend raids

French City Rocked by Unrest Blamed on Score-Settling Chechens

The unrest was reportedly sparked by an attack on a 16-year-old member of the Chechen community.
Chechnya

‘Not Made of Steel’: Kadyrov Briefly Cedes Power Over Health Scare

The Chechen leader said he caught a common cold that forced him to temporarily hand over power last week.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.