Chechen Who Beheaded French Teacher Buried on Home Soil – Reports

France reportedly repatriated Abdullakh Anzorov’s body on Sunday. Screenshot Baza, social networks

A Chechen refugee who beheaded a teacher in France this fall has been buried with honors on his home soil, the Baza Telegram channel reported Sunday.

Moscow-born Abdullakh Anzorov, 18, was shot dead by police on Oct. 16 after decapitating history teacher Samuel Paty, who had displayed Prophet Muhammad cartoons in a class on freedom of expression. French and Western leaders condemned the attack, while religious and athletic figures from Russia’s Muslim-majority North Caucasus accused President Emmanuel Macron of provoking attacks.

According to Baza, around 200 relatives and friends of the Anzorov family attended the funeral in central Chechnya’s Urus-Martanovsky district.

Video published by Baza showed attendees shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is Great”) as they walked alongside the pallbearers carrying Anzorov’s coffin.

Local authorities took special security measures, deploying dozens of police officers to secure the village and allowing only residents to enter, Baza said.

France reportedly repatriated Anzorov’s body on Sunday.

Last week, Russian media reported that a street in Anzorov’s home village of Shalazhi had been unofficially renamed in his honor.

religion vs. free speech

France's Macron 'the No. 1 Terrorist in the World,' Chechen Mufti Says

Macron vowed that France "will not give up cartoons" after a teacher was beheaded for showing students depictions of the Prophet Mohammad.
street clashes

4 Suspects Face Charges in Dijon Ethnic Unrest Blamed on Chechens

Dijon was rocked by three nights of violence last weekend sparked by an assault on a 16-year-old Chechen boy.
violence abroad

Kadyrov Backs Chechens Involved in Unrest in France

He said the members of Dijon's Chechen community "united together ... to face death-sowing drug dealers."
violent nights

France Arrests 6 Chechens in Raids After Unrest

Dijon has been rocked by successive nights of unrest after an assault on a 16-year-old Chechen boy.

