Chechen Who Beheaded French Teacher Buried on Home Soil – Reports

Moscow-born Abdullakh Anzorov, 18, was shot dead by police on Oct. 16 after decapitating history teacher Samuel Paty, who had displayed Prophet Muhammad cartoons in a class on freedom of expression. French and Western leaders condemned the attack, while religious and athletic figures from Russia’s Muslim-majority North Caucasus accused President Emmanuel Macron of provoking attacks.

A Chechen refugee who beheaded a teacher in France this fall has been buried with honors on his home soil, the Baza Telegram channel reported Sunday.

According to Baza, around 200 relatives and friends of the Anzorov family attended the funeral in central Chechnya’s Urus-Martanovsky district.

Video published by Baza showed attendees shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is Great”) as they walked alongside the pallbearers carrying Anzorov’s coffin.

Local authorities took special security measures, deploying dozens of police officers to secure the village and allowing only residents to enter, Baza said.

France reportedly repatriated Anzorov’s body on Sunday.

Last week, Russian media reported that a street in Anzorov’s home village of Shalazhi had been unofficially renamed in his honor.