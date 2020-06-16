Chechen Violence in France, Explained

Violence involving young Chechens rocked France’s eastern city of Dijon over the weekend.

French police were deployed late Monday to restore order following the unrest, which was blamed on the local Chechen community seeking vengeance for an assault on a teenager.

Here is a brief look at the origins of the conflict as well as the Chechen diaspora in France:

What happened?

— Police sources said the unrest was ignited after a 16-year-old member of the Chechen community was attacked on June 10.

— French media reported that the attack was carried out by local drug dealers. Right-wing social media users identified the alleged perpetrators of the attack as members of an Algerian drug mafia. Members of the Chechen diaspora identified them only as “Maghreb dealers.”

— The local press also refers to the violence as “tensions between the Chechen and Maghreb communities,” referring to a wide swath of northwest Africa that, among other countries, includes Algeria and Morocco.

— The local prefect said the violence "appeared to be part of a settling of scores between members of the Chechen community in France and residents.”

— Starting Friday, members of the Chechen diaspora set out on so-called punishment raids over three successive nights seeking to avenge the assault, with many people wielding baseball bats, the police sources said.