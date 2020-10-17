Russia Dismisses Links to Chechen Accused of Beheading French Teacher

An 18-year-old Chechen accused of beheading a teacher near his school in a Paris suburb received asylum in France and had no links to Russia, a Russian diplomat said on Saturday.

"This crime has no relation to Russia because this person had lived in France for the past 12 years," the spokesman for the Russian embassy in Paris, Sergei Parinov, told state news agency TASS.

Identifying the suspect — who was fatally wounded by police — as Abdullakh Anzorov, Parinov said his family arrived in France when Anzorov was six and requested asylum.