Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny Says Hopes for Return To Russia Within 'Months'

By AFP
Navalny and his wife Yulia spoke to popular YouTube blogger Yury Dud in Berlin. vDud / YouTube

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny said Tuesday he hoped to return to Russia within months as he recovers in Berlin from poisoning that he says was ordered by the Kremlin.

In his first interview for a Russian audience, Navalny spoke Tuesday to a popular YouTube blogger, Yury Dud, in a video that has been already viewed more than 1.8 million times.

Looking thin but smiling and lively, the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner told Dud he wasn't sure how long he will stay in Germany, where he is undergoing physiotherapy.

"It could very well be three weeks or two months. Definitely not a year," he said, adding that doctors have admitted they have little experience of such a case.

Navalny was medically evacuated to Germany in late August after falling ill on a plane and spending several days in a Siberian hospital. 

Tests by a German military laboratory found he was poisoned with the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok.

"I rule out the option" of not returning to Russia, said Navalny, who was visited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel while he was in a Berlin hospital.

He showed his trembling hands, saying he is working to restore his movement after Novichok caused nerve damage. He also admitted difficulty with mental arithmetic.

A 'Kremlin order' 

The use of Novichok is "circumstantial evidence that this was of course a Kremlin order," he said, suggesting that only a handful of people had access to the nerve agent.

"It's maybe five people in the SVR (Russian foreign intelligence) and five people in the FSB (security service)," he said, ruling out a wealthy oligarch or someone involved in high-level corruption.

"My version is that this was done by either officers of the FSB or SVR on the order, of course, of Putin," he said.

He described his poisoning as "quite a cunning operation."

Russia insists its medical tests did not find poison in Navalny's system and has not accepted Germany's declarations, saying it requires more evidence.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after the interview's release that "so far nothing new has happened in the investigation" from Russia's side, in comments to the RIA Novosti state news agency.

Russia has not launched a criminal probe over what happened to Navalny and has said it requires more evidence from Germany.

"Berlin is silent so far," Peskov said.

Russia's Levada polling agency found last week that 33% of Russians believe Navalny was deliberately poisoned, as state media has cast doubt on his illness.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov last month as saying: "As regards his returning to Moscow, like any other Russian citizen, he is free to do so at any moment."

Read more about: Navalny

Read more

Nationwide raids

Opposition Leader Navalny’s Offices Across Russia Searched After Election

Navalny had urged supporters to vote strategically against pro-Kremlin incumbents in Sunday's election.
decision day

Russians Vote in Regional Elections After Biggest Protests in Years

Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Google and Facebook had allowed political advertising during the elections.
Midnight raids

Kremlin Critic Navalny’s Offices Raided Ahead of Moscow Vote

Video from the aftermath showed empty computer server racks, open safes and a half-empty video studio.
Opposition scrutinized

Russia Freezes Bank Accounts Linked to Opposition Politician Navalny Following Raids

Authorities raided the Anti-Corruption Foundation's office as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.