Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Turkey Backs Azerbaijan Fight for 'Occupied Lands': Erdogan Aide

By AFP
AFP

Turkey is "fully ready" to help Azerbaijan take back its separatist region of Nagorny Karabakh, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top press aide said Tuesday ahead of a UN Security Council debate on the crisis.

The comments followed a call from Russia for Turkey, which views Azerbaijan as its close ally and Armenia as its historic foe, to stop proclaiming support for Azerbaijan and to work toward a diplomatic solution to the escalation, the deadliest since 2016.

"Turkey will be fully committed to helping Azerbaijan take back its occupied lands and to defending their rights and interests under international law," Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

Turkey hoped the UN meeting "will establish a strong foundation for a solution", he added.

Altun said Turkey stood by Azerbaijan "completely", adding: "Let there be no doubt that the world will hear our roar if Azerbaijan were to suffer from the slightest injustice under international law."

Armenia has accused Turkey of sending mercenaries to back Azerbaijani forces in the ethnically Armenian region, which Ankara has officially denied.

Altun in turn accused Armenia of violating the Geneva Conventions in the border region, praising Azerbaijan for "observing international law to the letter".

"We call on global players to approach this matter from the perspective of fairness," he said.

"The world cannot afford to equate the aggressor with the aggrieved party in the name of the so-called principle of neutrality or to preserve the political balance of power," Altun said.

Read more about: Turkey

Read more

Flames of discontent

Russian-Turkish Patrol Pelted With Molotov Cocktails in Syria

Russia's conflict reconciliation center in Syria calls the attack a "provocation."
Syrian soldiers

Turkey Hands Over 18 Syrian Soldiers After Coordination With Russian Authorities

The move comes ahead of the scheduled start on Friday of joint Turkish-Russian military patrols in northeast Syria near the border.
Syrian conflict

Turkey Considers Handing 18 Captured Syrian Troops to Russia

The troops are believed to be captured members of the Syrian government forces.
syria fallout

U.S. House Recognizes Armenian Genocide, Calls for Turkey Sanctions

Ankara views foreign involvement in the issue as a threat to its sovereignty.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.