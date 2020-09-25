Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Proposes Election Non-Interference Pact With U.S.

By AFP
U.S. intelligence officials have said that Russia is once again manipulating social media in favor of Donald Trump. Kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Friday concluding a pact with the United States against interfering in one another's elections, just weeks before the U.S. heads to the polls.

Western countries have for years accused Russia of using hackers and internet trolls to sway the outcome of elections, and U.S. intelligence officials have said that it is once again manipulating social media in favor of Donald Trump as it did in 2016.

In a Kremlin statement, Putin called for the two countries to "exchange guarantees of non-interference in each others' domestic affairs including elections, including with the use of information and communication technologies."

He also called for a global pact agreeing not to use such methods to deal "the first blow" in conflicts.

In addition to interfering in U.S. politics, a hacking group believed linked to Russian intelligence services was accused by British officials of trying to steal information on coronavirus vaccines.

The British government this year also accused "Russian actors" of seeking to disrupt the 2019 general election by circulating leaked trade documents between London and Washington.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel revealed in May that Russia had targeted her in hacking attacks, saying she had concrete proof of the "outrageous" spying attempts.

The Kremlin has denied allegations of election meddling and interference and instead accused the Western leaders of waging a disinformation campaign against Russia.

Read more about: Elections , Putin , United States

Read more

opinion Konstantin Gaaze

Russia’s Empty Throne (Op-ed)

A clutch of middlemen is helping Putin decide how he will govern his final term.
Putin

U.S. Doesn't Congratulate Putin Over 'Unsurprising' Election Win

U.S. President Donald Trump has not called to congratulate Putin, the White House said.
Kremlin

Flynn Plea Deal Is ‘Utterly Absurd,’ Says Kremlin

The decision to not respond to U.S. sanctions in December 2016 was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin alone
Kazakhstan

Russia Accuses U.S. of Meddling in Local Elections

The U.S. allegedly wired money to Russian foundations to support certain gubernatorial candidates.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.