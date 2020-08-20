Stephen Fry ‘Stands With Belarus’

Popular British actor and writer Stephen Fry has joined a group of prominent foreign figures in speaking out in support of Belarusians protesting their country’s “rigged” presidential election. Tens of thousands of Belarusians have taken to the streets of Minsk and other cities to protest the Aug. 9 vote in which officials claimed President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term by a landslide. Actor and musician Jared Leto and tech billionaire Elon Musk previously went on social media to show support to demonstrators or inquire about what they can do to help.

Breaking into my twitter holiday for an important reason.... #standwithbelarus pic.twitter.com/bJNdiZfeHh — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 20, 2020

“I stand with Belarus and the people’s desire for democratic change,” Fry said in a video address posted on Twitter on Thursday. “I want you, if you could, to join the Belarus Free Theater campaign and stand with the people of Belarus making their voices heard all over the world,” he added, referring to an underground Minsk-based theater group. Fry said Lukashenko “stole another election from the people,” while his government “violently suppressed peaceful protests” and tortured detainees in the aftermath.