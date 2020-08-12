Hundreds Detained, Firearms Used in Third Night of Belarus Unrest

Western governments have condemned the crackdown and the European Union said the bloc's foreign ministers would discuss Belarus at an extraordinary meeting on Friday.

Police in Belarus said Wednesday they had detained hundreds more people and used firearms against protesters in a third night of violence over a disputed presidential election.

Protesters rallied again on Tuesday night to contest strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's claim of having won Sunday's election, although they were in smaller numbers after police cordoned off city centers and limited transport.

In the capital Minsk, protesters and witnesses said riot police used indiscriminate force against those who did gather, firing stun grenades and rubber bullets in the suburbs.

In the southwestern city of Brest on the Polish border, police said they had used firearms against a group of demonstrators armed with metal bars who had ignored warning shots, wounding one.

"A group of aggressive citizens with metal rods in their hands attacked police employees in Brest" on Tuesday, interior ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said in statement.

"Firearms were used to protect the lives and health of the employees," she said, adding that "one of the attackers" was wounded.

The ministry said protesters gathered in 25 cities and towns on Tuesday night and that more than 1,000 people had been detained.

The latest arrests have brought the number of detentions to more than 6,000 after three days of protests.

More than 50 people sought medical assistance, it said.

Chemodanova said there had been smaller gatherings on Tuesday than on the two previous nights.

"The number of protesters was smaller last night, as was the number of cities where protests took place," she told AFP.

Dozens of people have been wounded in the crackdown and police said that one protester died when an explosive device went off in his hand on Monday night.

Women form human chain

The protests broke out after authorities said Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, won 80% of the vote in Sunday's polls.

Election officials said Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old political novice who ran after other potential opposition candidates including her husband were jailed, came second with 10%.

Tikhanovskaya said the vote was rigged and claimed victory, demanding that Lukashenko hand over power.

She left Belarus on Tuesday for neighboring Lithuania, with supporters saying she came under pressure from authorities.

Protesters said Tuesday night's crackdown in Minsk was especially violent, with videos released on social media showing police kicking protesters lying prone on the ground, smashing cars with truncheons and assaulting passers-by.