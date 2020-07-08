Lithuania Bans Russia's RT Television Channels

Lithuania's media watchdog on Wednesday banned Russian broadcaster RT, echoing a move by neighbor Latvia, after it found a key figure at the station was on an EU sanctions list.

Lithuania's LRTK media regulator said the television station previously known as Russia Today was controlled by Dmitry Kiselyov.

Regarded by critics as Russia's chief spin doctor, Kiselyov was sanctioned by the European Union in 2014 for leading a media campaign in support of Russia's annexation of territory from Ukraine.

LRTK chairman Mantas Martisius told AFP the media watchdog had "decided today to suspend the 5 RT group TV channels... controlled by Kiselyov."