Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Lithuania Bans Russia's RT Television Channels

The ban echoes a move by neighbor Latvia, after finding a key RT figure is on an EU sanctions list. 

By AFP
EU and NATO members Latvia and Lithuania are stepping up their efforts to combat Russian propaganda.  Arseni Neskhodimov / TASS

Lithuania's media watchdog on Wednesday banned Russian broadcaster RT, echoing a move by neighbor Latvia, after it found a key figure at the station was on an EU sanctions list.

Lithuania's LRTK media regulator said the television station previously known as Russia Today was controlled by Dmitry Kiselyov.

Regarded by critics as Russia's chief spin doctor, Kiselyov was sanctioned by the European Union in 2014 for leading a media campaign in support of Russia's annexation of territory from Ukraine.

LRTK chairman Mantas Martisius told AFP the media watchdog had "decided today to suspend the 5 RT group TV channels... controlled by Kiselyov."

Martisius said the media figure was on an EU sanction list "for his role in Russian propaganda supporting the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Russia's ongoing military operations in eastern and south-eastern Ukraine."

Fellow EU and NATO member Latvia took RT off the air last week, the latest in a string of moves by Vilnius and Riga against Russian media owing to propaganda concerns.

A spokesman for the Russian embassy in Vilnius said Moscow dismissed allegations that Kiselyov was in charge of RT.

"This hostile decision by the Lithuanian government is another move against alternative opinion and media freedom," spokesman Alexander Kudriavcev told AFP.

The Baltic states that include Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania spent five decades under Soviet occupation until 1991 and have strained relations with Russia.

They have repeatedly warned against Moscow’s renewed assertiveness, notably in the wake of Russia's offensive against Ukraine.

Read more about: RT

Read more

blocked broadcaster

Latvia Bans Russia's RT 'Propaganda' Channels

The bans are permanent unless RT fires its head who is under international sanctions.
transparent backers

Pro-Kremlin Outlets in the Crosshairs as Facebook Starts Labeling State Media

An RT spokeswoman described Facebook’s move as “the definition of a technological dictatorship.”
news

Почему я пошел на RT

Если главный поток голосов решит уйти из RT, то сама сеть и ее аудитория не исчезнет...
RT

Mourinho Rejoins Kremlin-Run RT for Champions League

“I’m going to talk about football on RT. What else did you think I was going to do?” Mourinho said in a promo.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.