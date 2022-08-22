RT Chief Suggests Russian Involvement in Skripal Poisonings

The editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-backed RT network on Monday appeared to suggest Russia’s involvement in the 2018 poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Britain — a crime Moscow has repeatedly denied.

Western countries hit Russia with sanctions and expelled dozens of diplomats following the near-fatal poisonings of Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer who acted as a double agent for Britain, and his daughter Yulia with a banned nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury.

In a response to the daughter of far-right ideologue Alexander Dugin’s death by car bombing over the weekend, RT chief editor Margarita Simonyan called for vengeance against the alleged perpetrator, who Russia’s FSB security service said fled to Estonia following the attack.