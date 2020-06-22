Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Anti-Kremlin Activist, Pussy Riot Member Jailed for 15 Days for ‘Public Swearing’

Pyotr Verzilov Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Anti-Kremlin activist and Pussy Riot member Pyotr Verzilov has been sentenced to 15 days of jail on charges of public swearing after he was attacked outside a Moscow police station, the Mediazona news website which he publishes reported Monday.

Verzilov disappeared early Sunday after unidentified men broke down his apartment door and seized him. He resurfaced more than 12 hours later, saying he was questioned by police on charges of extremism and violence against the authorities in connection with last summer’s opposition protests in Moscow.

While leaving the police station, Verzilov was attacked by an unknown assailant. Verzilov was then detained for “repeatedly expressing obscene language in the presence of other citizens,” his lawyer said, and spent the night in custody.

The Meshchansky District Court sentenced Verzilov to 15 days of administrative arrest for the charges of acts of minor hooliganism.

Verzilov denies the charges.

“We witnessed a special operation, the target of which was not just me, but the entire civil society ahead of the Victory Day parade and voting day,” Verzilov said in court, calling his arrest a “Gogolian scenario” and “the theater of the absurd.”

A source close to Verzilov told BBC Russian that his interrogation on Sunday may have been connected to the activist’s plans to stage a protest at the Victory Day parade on June 24. Verzilov denies planning to protest at the parade.

Read more about: Opposition , Pussy riot

Read more

shut down

Russian Police Detain Pussy Riot Members, Thwarting Photoshoot

Police had allegedly raided the group's music video shoot the previous day, accusing them of "extremism" and "gay propaganda."
Legal lash-out

Moscow Protest Leaders Sued for $190K Over Blocked Traffic Claims

Authorities say that last month's opposition protests in central Moscow cut off traffic and hurt businesses' profits.
Detained again

Russian Police Detain Opposition Politician Sobol Ahead of Protest

A video posted on Sobol's Twitter account showed police entering her office.
Yarovaya

Opposition Calls for Rally Against New Russian Anti-Terror Laws

Leonid Volkov, an ally of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, has requested permission from Moscow City Hall to hold a rally...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.