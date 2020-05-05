Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Slams NYT for ‘Russophobia’ Following Pulitzer Prize Win

The New York Times won the Pulitzer for international reporting Monday for six investigative articles and two videos that “expos[ed] the predations of Vladimir Putin’s regime” across Africa, the Middle East and Europe. Stephen Rees / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Russian diplomats have slammed The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning series articles about Russia’s covert activities abroad as examples of “Russophobia.”

The New York Times won the Pulitzer for international reporting Monday for six investigative articles and two videos that “expos[ed] the predations of Vladimir Putin’s regime” across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Russia’s Embassy in the United States accused the Pulitzer Prize Board of “highlighting anti-Russian materials with statements that have been repeatedly refuted not only by Russian officials, but also by life itself.”

We consider this series of New York Times articles about Russia a wonderful collection of undiluted Russophobic fabrications that can be studied as a guide to creating false facts,” the embassy said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, in a separate accusation, the editor of independent Russian investigative outlet Proekt said at least two of The New York Times’ Pulitzer-winning investigations repeated its own previous reporting without citing it.

[T]he winners did not put a single link to the English version of our article,” Roman Badanin wrote on Facebook, singling out its March 14, 2019, deep dive into Putin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin’s activities in Madagascar. The New York Times’ investigation on the subject was published six months later in November.

“I still don't know what is my attitude to this situation... It’s probably nice, but a bit weird,” Badanin wrote in an English-language post.

Read more about: Journalists

Read more

Dystopian drama

Russian Journalist Found Guilty Over 'Mind-Controlling' Orwell Reference

This is the first time that a journalist has been tried under a law that punishes media for “affecting the human subconscious.”
Golunov case

5 Moscow Police Officials Fired Over Investigative Journalist’s Arrest

Meduza reporter Ivan Golunov was released and the charges against him dropped over insufficient evidence after his arrest caused a national outcry.
Scrapped story

3 Journalists Detained Outside Putin’s Residence

The Federal Guard Service detained the MBKh Media journalists as they crossed into a protected area.
Uncovered corruption

Read Arrested Anti-Corruption Reporter Ivan Golunov’s Biggest Investigations

Golunov's colleagues have said they believe the evidence against him was fabricated as punishment for his reporting.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.