Russia Slams NYT for ‘Russophobia’ Following Pulitzer Prize Win

Russian diplomats have slammed The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning series articles about Russia’s covert activities abroad as examples of “Russophobia.” The New York Times won the Pulitzer for international reporting Monday for six investigative articles and two videos that “expos[ed] the predations of Vladimir Putin’s regime” across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Russia’s Embassy in the United States accused the Pulitzer Prize Board of “highlighting anti-Russian materials with statements that have been repeatedly refuted not only by Russian officials, but also by life itself.” “We consider this series of New York Times articles about Russia a wonderful collection of undiluted Russophobic fabrications that can be studied as a guide to creating false facts,” the embassy said in a Facebook post. Meanwhile, in a separate accusation, the editor of independent Russian investigative outlet Proekt said at least two of The New York Times’ Pulitzer-winning investigations repeated its own previous reporting without citing it.

Congrats to @nytimes on the @PulitzerPrizes for article series that echoes our „Master and Chef“ series, which was written months before NYT. It‘s a pity that there‘s no even a link to The Project‘s piece in the awarded publication.https://t.co/MsgwqaMOn0 — Проект (@wwwproektmedia) May 5, 2020