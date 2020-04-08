Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Numbers Jump By 1,175 in Latest One-Day Record

Sixty-three people have been killed by the virus so far in Russia. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

Russia confirmed 1,175 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 8,672 and marking a new record one-day increase in infections.

Sixty-three people have been killed by the virus, five of whom have died in the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia as of April 8. MT

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still smaller than those in European countries — have sparked suspicion. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.

Most of Russia's cases are in Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay in their homes with few exceptions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected over 1.4 million people.

