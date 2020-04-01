Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Working Remotely After Meeting Infected Doctor, Kremlin Says

By AFP
"The president prefers these days to work remotely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, shortly before Putin was due to hold a cabinet meeting by videoconference.  Kremlin.ru

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has decided to handle his duties remotely, the Kremlin said Wednesday, after the head of the country's main coronavirus hospital tested positive following a meeting with the president.

Denis Protsenko, who met with Putin last week as the Russian leader visited the Kommunarka hospital in Moscow, said Tuesday he had been infected with the coronavirus but was feeling well. 

"The president prefers these days to work remotely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, shortly before Putin was due to hold a cabinet meeting by videoconference. 

"We are taking all precautionary measures," he said, adding that Putin was at the presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow. 

Putin donned a bright yellow hazmat suit for the visit last Tuesday to the hospital. He was also seen talking to Protsenko without any protective gear but the Kremlin said there is no reason for concern about the president's health. 

"All of those who were with the president at Kommunarka are being tested daily for the coronavirus," Peskov added, after saying on Tuesday that "everything is fine" with Putin. 

Asked if Putin continued to shake hands with those he is meeting, Peskov said: "Of course everyone is now social distancing."

Almost 70% of Russia's 147 million population has been ordered into strict confinement over the pandemic, following a first announcement by the mayor of Moscow on Sunday.

Russia has so far registered 2,777 cases of the coronavirus and 24 deaths, mostly in Moscow. 

Read more about: Coronavirus , Putin

Read more

FRONTLINE FIGURE

Dour Moscow Mayor Comes to Fore as 'PM for Coronavirus'

A reality check from Sergei Sobyanin prompted President Vladimir Putin to address the nation.
economic relief

Putin Calls for Sanctions 'Moratorium' at G20 Summit

"At the end of the day, it's a question of life and death," he said.
KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON

In First Address to Nation on the Coronavirus, Putin Holds Back From Stringent Measures

The Russian leader also delayed a vote on constitutional changes that could see him remain in power until 2036.
View from above

Virus Situation in Russia 'Under Control,' Putin Says

The Kremlin has denied reports that Putin was preparing an address to the nation about the coronavirus.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.