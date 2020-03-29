Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Head of Russia's Orthodox Church Tells Worshippers to Stay Home

By Reuters
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

The head of Russia's Orthodox Church exhorted believers on Sunday to pray from their homes in the latest call from religious leaders around the world to avoid gatherings that could help the coronavirus' spread.

Russia has been relatively lightly hit so far, with nine deaths and 1,534 cases, but it recorded 270 new infections in the last day and is stepping up containment measures.

"Refrain from visiting churches," Russian news agency RIA cited Patriarch Kirill as saying on Sunday, even though Orthodox services went ahead, including one led by him.

He urged people to adhere strictly to authorities' instructions "before someone dies in our families."

About 60% of Russia's 144 million people consider themselves Orthodox Christians, but fewer were worshipping in churches on Sunday and some were wearing masks, according to media reports.

Russia has halted international flights, closed borders, announced a non-working week from this weekend, and closed shops and entertainment venues in Moscow and some other regions.

But Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday many Muscovites were still going out even though the majority of infections, more than 1,000, were in the capital.

At least 52,000 people took walks in city parks on Saturday, and many elderly people made long trips on public transport, Sobyanin said on his website.

"The situation with the spread of coronavirus has entered a new phase," Sobyanin wrote. "An example of miserable Italian and Spanish cities, even New York, where tens and hundreds of people die every day, is in front of everyone's eyes."

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

coronavirus crisis

'From Russia With Love': Putin Sends Aid to Italy to Fight Virus

Russia's military will send brigades of military medics, special disinfection vehicles and other medical equipment to Italy.
CORONAVIRUS CLASS DIVIDE

Exclusive: Rich Russians Are Hoarding Ventilators to Protect Themselves Against the Coronavirus

Meanwhile, doctors worry that Russia’s regions don’t have enough.
CORONAVIRUS PLEA

Prominent Russians Urge Government to Take Swift Action Against Coronavirus

The petition calls for universal free testing and a postponement of the vote on Putin’s constitutional amendments.
Latest numbers

Russia Confirms 54 New Coronavirus Cases, Reaching 253

Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still far below those in European countries — have sparked suspicion.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.