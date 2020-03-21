Russia's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Jump to 306

Russia confirmed 53 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 306.
Russia’s officially reported numbers — which are still far below those in European countries — have sparked suspicion as they spiked this week. Experts warn that Russia's testing capacity is hampered by bureaucracy, while officials warn that the real number of cases is likely much higher.
Russia has registered just one coronavirus-related death so far. Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 250,000 people and killed more than 11,000.