Trump Advisor to Attend Russia's Victory Day Parade

U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien will travel to Moscow to attend Russia's World War II Victory Day celebrations in May, according to U.S. ambassador John Sullivan in a statement to Interfax on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin presides over the annual parade commemorating the Soviet Union's WWII victory over Nazi Germany, and uses the occasion to show off the country's military hardware.

Relations between Russia and the United States are at post-Cold War lows, strained by everything from Russia's detention of a former U.S. Marine on spying charges to allegations that Moscow meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Russia invited U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the May 9 event, but he declined. U.S. officials said he had wanted to go, but faced pressure from his advisers not to.

The spread of the Covid-19 virus has raised questions over whether the May 9 parade will go ahead, but the Kremlin has said preparations are going ahead as normal.

A U.S. embassy spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request to comment.