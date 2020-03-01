Support The Moscow Times!
France's Macron Urges Turkey and Russia to Agree Ceasefire in Syria

By Reuters
Mikhail Metzel / TASS

French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Russian and Turkish counterparts on Saturday to halt hostilities in Syria and agree to a lasting ceasefire, his office said.

Macron told the Russian and Turkish leaders in separate phone calls that he was "deeply concerned about the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe" caused by the Syrian offensive and its allies in the province of Idlib.

"The President of the Republic stressed that an immediate cease to hostilities was needed and called on Russia and Turkey to establish a durable and verifiable ceasefire as they committed to France and Germany at the four-way summit in Istanbul in the autumn 2018," his office said in a statement.

Macron also expressed solidarity with Turkey over the recent deaths of its soldiers in Syria, and urged Turkey to cooperate with the European Union on migrant flows.

