Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Three Die at Moscow Party After Dry Ice Thrown Into Pool

By AFP
Police at the pool complex where the accident happened. Moskva News Agency

Three people have died at a Moscow birthday party after around 30 kilograms of dry ice meant to create special effects was tipped into a pool, investigators and reports said Saturday.

The party at the Moscow pool complex late Friday was to mark the birthday of Ekaterina Didenko, a popular Instagram influencer focusing on pharmaceutical products with more than a million followers. 

Two people died at the scene while a third died in hospital, Russia's investigative committee said in a statement, announcing a criminal probe into the incident.

Didenko's husband Valentin was the man who died later in hospital, the TASS news agency reported. Four other people suffered chemical burns and poisoning.

The RIA Novosti news agency said the victims had jumped into the pool after the dry ice had been tipped into the water and suffered chemical reactions.

The Mash news channel on messenger service Telegram posted tearful videos it said were of Ekaterina Didenko firstly at the hospital saying she had survived and then, in a distraught state, paying tribute to her husband after his death was confirmed.

The dry ice was intended to create a fog cloud over the pool. When dry ice  the solid form of carbon dioxide is dropped into water it creates swirling clouds but can also cause an explosion.

Read more about: Police , Accidents

Read more

worst commute ever

Mass Raids Target St. Petersburg Bus, Taxi Drivers During Rush Hour

Passengers got out of their taxis and continued their journey on foot with luggage in tow, eyewitnesses said.
Help wanted

Russian Riot Police Launch Recruitment Drive 'To Suppress Uprisings' in Moscow

The search for new recruits across the country comes amid a summer of mass opposition protests that have rocked Moscow.
Positions of influence

Russian Officials Condemn Police Violence During Moscow Protests

The Kremlin has said the tough police response to this summer's Moscow protests was justified.
Police

Sheremet Murder: New Footage Released

Ukrainian website Obozrevatel has released footage of two people supposedly planting the car bomb that killed journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kiev on Wednesday...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.