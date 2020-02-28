Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Arctic Shipping Up 430% in 3 Years

By The Barents Observer
Updated:
The Northern Sea route is a major shortcut between Asian and European markets, but for a large part of the year is covered by ice. Sean Kilpatrick / PA Images / TASS

The volume of goods being delivered to and from ports on the Northern Sea Route has never come close to the current level.

According to Nikolay Monko, the acting director of the Northern Sea Route Administration, 31.5 million tons of goods were shipped on the route in 2019. That is an increase of 56.7% over the course of the past year, and 150% over the past two years.

Over the last three years, NSR volumes have hiked by more than 430%. The ship traffic on the route is now several times higher than in the Soviet period. The Soviet-era record was set in 1986, when 6.455 million tons were shipped in the area.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) constitutes the lion’s share of the transported volumes. A total of 20.5 million tons of LNG were sent out from Yamal's Sabetta natural gas terminal, Nikolay Monko told TASS. In addition, 1.5 million tons were sent from Nornickel’s Dudinka port on the Yenisey River, and 7.7 million tons from Gazprom Neft’s Novy Port field, news agency Korabel reports.

Transit shipments constitute only a minor share of the goods. In 2019, a total of 697,200 tons were shipped from the east to the west or vice versa on the route, an increase of 42% from 2018. Last year a total of 37 ships made transit voyages across the remote and icy Arctic route.

The Northern Sea Route includes the waters between the archipelago of Novaya Zemlya and the Bering Strait, a distance of about 5,600 kilometers. It is a significant shortcut between markets in Europe and Asia, but for large parts of the year is covered by ice, meaning that ships need icebreaker escorts for maneuvering through the area.

Read more about: Arctic

Read more

planting the flag

'The Arctic Shelf Is Ours,' Russian Defense Ministry Says

Russia says it now has the data needed to support its claims in the Arctic region.
OLD NEW ROUTES

Russia Plans to Lure Shippers From Suez to the Arctic With Payments

Some shippers remain reluctant to make the detour from the Suez Canal toward the Arctic due to multiple risks.
opinion
James Brown

Japanese Investment in Russia Floundering Despite Arctic Energy Deal

Without improvements to Russia’s business climate, cases of Japanese investment into Russia will continue to be the exception, not the norm.
Arctic bonus

Putin to Decide on $40Bln in Tax Breaks for Arctic Oil

The Finance Ministry might try to block attempts to gather state support for Arctic development.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.