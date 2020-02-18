Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Consider Making Ex-Presidents Immune from Prosecution

By Reuters
Updated:
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Russian presidents could be made immune from criminal prosecution once they leave office under proposed constitutional reforms, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.

The proposal, made by a parliamentary working group, comes after President Vladimir Putin last month announced sweeping reforms to the political system that would shift some powers away from the presidency.

Putin's initiatives, which were followed by a government shake-up, are widely seen as a way to allow him to extend his grip on power after his term ends in 2024.

The proposals by the parliamentary working group assessing Putin's reforms include making former presidents immune from criminal prosecution, said Pavel Krashennikov, the group's co-chair.

"The president of Russia, having ceased to exercise his powers, has immunity. We have this (proposed reform)," he said at a working group meeting, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters he would not comment on the working group's proposal at this stage.

Krashennikov had said earlier this month that Russian presidents could be made senators for life after their term. Lawmakers in the lower and upper houses of parliament are immune to criminal prosecution under Russian law.

The working group has already put forward an array of other proposals, including one that would change Putin's job description to Supreme Ruler from the head of state.

Russia's lower house of parliament has already backed Putin's proposed reforms in a vote last month.

For the group's proposals to be adopted, they must be approved by the lower house of parliament in two further votes before being voted on by the upper house, reviewed by regional parliaments and then signed by Putin.

Putin has said that the proposed changes would be put to a nationwide vote, but a date has yet to be set.

Read more about: Putin

Read more

Shock Arrest

Former Russian Minister Arrested, Accused of Embezzling $62 Million

In May 2012, Mikhail Abyzov was appointed as Minister for Open Government Affairs in former President Dmitry Medvedev's cabinet.
Internet Freedom

Putin Wants What China’s Xi Already Has: His Own Internet

New Russian domain system is designed to protect Russian Internet from the World Wide Web.
Money matters

U.S. Lawmakers Submit Bill to Investigate Putin’s Finances

Under the legislation, the U.S. intelligence community would be instructed to report on Putin's finances and Kremlin-linked corruption.
Sitting out

Putin Won't Intervene Over Detained U.S. Investor, Kremlin Says

The president's decision comes a day after Baring Vostok's appeal for him to get involved in Michael Calvey's case.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.