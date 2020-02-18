Russia to Consider Making Ex-Presidents Immune from Prosecution

Russian presidents could be made immune from criminal prosecution once they leave office under proposed constitutional reforms, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.

The proposal, made by a parliamentary working group, comes after President Vladimir Putin last month announced sweeping reforms to the political system that would shift some powers away from the presidency.

Putin's initiatives, which were followed by a government shake-up, are widely seen as a way to allow him to extend his grip on power after his term ends in 2024.

The proposals by the parliamentary working group assessing Putin's reforms include making former presidents immune from criminal prosecution, said Pavel Krashennikov, the group's co-chair.

"The president of Russia, having ceased to exercise his powers, has immunity. We have this (proposed reform)," he said at a working group meeting, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters he would not comment on the working group's proposal at this stage.