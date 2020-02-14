Russia Asks Canada to Hand Over Files on Ex-Nazi Death Squad Member

Russia said on Friday it had asked Canada to hand over case files on a 95-year-old former Nazi death squad member living in Canada to help Moscow with an investigation into the mass murder of children at a Soviet orphanage in 1942.

Helmut Oberlander, who was born in Ukraine and became a German citizen during World War Two, was stripped of his post-war Canadian citizenship when Ottawa learned of his wartime activities.

In December, Canada's Supreme Court rejected an appeal to restore his citizenship that he obtained in 1960.

Russia's Investigation Committee, which handles probes into serious crimes, said it wanted Canada's case and legal files on Oberlander and said it was checking his possible involvement in a massacre at an orphanage in the then-Soviet town of Yeysk.