Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Is Russia’s Church About to Ban Priests From Blessing Nukes?

The Russian Orthodox Church is considering to ban priests from blessing weapons of mass destruction, citing concerns that the practice goes against church tradition.
The blessing of military weaponry, such as rockets, fighter jets, or even guns, has become widespread under President Vladimir Putin's rule as ties between the church and armed forces continue to strengthen.
Read more about: Church , Nuclear Weapons

More videos

Unholy weapons

Russian Priests Should Stop Blessing Nukes, Church Proposal Says

Blessing weapons that can kill an "indefinite number of people" must be excluded from pastoral practice, the proposal says.
Generation Gulag

Love at First Sight | Generation Gulag: Galina Nelidova

One moment between Galina and a young Norwegian man led to five years in a Gulag labor camp.
MAKING ENDS MEET

Russian Athlete Delivers Food to Compete in Paralympic Games

A Russian athletic champion with no limbs has been delivering food to raise money for the 2020 Paralympics.
HEATING UP

Russia Experiences Hottest January in Recorded History

Cities all over the country recorded their warmest temperatures in recorded history.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.