In a bid to contain the outbreak, Russia has also banned Chinese tour groups from coming to Russia and stopped issuing e-visas to Chinese citizens. Demand for face masks in Russia has risen thirteenfold over the past week.

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 360 people in China continues to spread around the world, Russia has stepped up measures to tackle the health risk, including closing most entry points along its 4,200-kilometer border Friday.

Russia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday and said the infected people were Chinese citizens who had been isolated.

Below are the latest updates on Russia’s response to the coronavirus :

— Russia will from Tuesday temporarily restrict the entry of foreigners arriving from China, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said. She said the restrictions would not, however, apply to Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, the capital's main international airport.

— Russia may deport foreign citizens found to be infected with coronavirus, Interfax cited Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin as saying Monday.

— Russia has postponed the Russian Investment Forum in the Black Sea city of Sochi which had been scheduled to take place next week due to coronavirus concerns, a government order said on Monday. The forum, which is attended by a string of high-ranking officials and foreign investors, had been set to take place Feb. 12-14.

— Moscow suspended visa-free travel for tourists to and from China and temporarily stopped accepting and issuing documents for work visas to Chinese nationals.

— State-run Russian Railways said it would halt passenger trains to China, including the Beijing-Moscow route, until further notice.

— Russia's aerospace defense forces, part of the armed forces, will start evacuating Russian citizens from Wuhan and Hubei on Monday. There are more than 600 Russians there, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova has said.

— Russia's second-largest food retailer Magnit said it is suspending fruit and vegetable imports from China due to the spread of the coronavirus and logistical complications.

— Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that OPEC+ countries may react if there are significant consequences for the oil market due to the outbreak. He said that the oil-producing countries have discussed bringing forward the March OPEC+ meeting, adding that they need several more days to monitor the situation.

— As of Friday, Jan. 31, Russia’s consumer protection watchdog said a total of 236 people have been examined for the suspected virus. Nearly 100 of them have been diagnosed with unrelated respiratory diseases, influenza or the seasonal coronavirus.

— In addition to observing personal hygiene, the consumer protection watchdog advised against loose hair, as well as kissing and hugging in public.

— Apple and Chinese phone manufacturers stopped deliveries into Russia for two weeks, the Kommersant business daily reported.