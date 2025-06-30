Sberbank Approves Record $10Bln Dividend Payout

Russia’s largest lender Sberbank said Monday that it will pay out record dividends for the third consecutive year on its 2024 results.
The payout aligns with the Finance Ministry’s push for state-owned companies to distribute at least half of their profits as dividends. The ministry holds a majority stake in Sberbank through the National Welfare Fund.
Sberbank will pay 786.9 billion rubles ($10 billion) in dividends for 2024, or 34.84 rubles per share, following a record annual profit of 1.58 trillion rubles ($22.9 billion), up nearly 5% from the previous year.
Dividends from major state companies provide a key source of revenue for Russia’s federal budget, which has earmarked a record 13.2 trillion rubles, or 6.2% of GDP, for defense spending this year.
Sberbank also posted record payouts of 752 billion rubles for 2023 and 565 billion rubles for 2022. It plans to continue paying 50% of its net profit in dividends through at least 2026, according to the business newspaper Kommersant.
About 25% of the 2024 dividend payout will be held in restricted accounts for foreign shareholders from countries labeled “unfriendly” by Moscow, Kommersant reported.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.