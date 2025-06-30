Lavrov Warns West Against Backing ‘Color Revolution’ in Serbia as Protests Heat Up

Authorities in Moscow are closely monitoring ongoing anti-government protests in Serbia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday, warning Western countries against backing a “color revolution” in the Balkan state.

“We hope Western countries, which often exploit domestic affairs in other states to advance their interests, will refrain from color revolutions this time,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

“We are monitoring the situation. We support calming the unrest, as Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said, in line with the constitution and laws of this friendly state,” he added.

On Saturday, around 140,000 people took part in protests in central Belgrade, demanding snap elections and an end to Vučić’s 12-year rule. Police, who estimated the crowd at 36,000 people, used tear gas and batons to disperse demonstrators, some of whom threw flares and bottles.

Serbian authorities said 48 police officers were injured, 22 people sought medical help and 77 were arrested. Eight protesters face charges, including planning to block roads and attack government buildings.