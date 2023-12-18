Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow 'Welcomes' Election Victory of Serbian Leader's Party

By AFP
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. vucic.rs

The Kremlin on Monday said it "welcomed" the victory claimed by Serbia's ruling party in parliamentary elections held the day before. 

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic looks poised to tighten his grip on power after his Serbian Progressive Party secured a dominating victory at Sunday's polls, a contest largely seen as a referendum on his government

"We welcome this achievement from Mr. Vucic," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow hoped the result would lead to the "further strengthening of friendship" between the two countries.

Peskov also referred to Serbia as a "brotherly" nation.

Serbia and Russia have historically close ties and Belgrade did not join international sanctions against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, though it did condemn Russia's aggression at the UN.

In November, Serbia's intelligence chief Aleksandar Vulin, who visited Russia since the Kremlin launched its invasion, resigned, claiming international pressure on Belgrade.

