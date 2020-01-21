Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

New China Coronavirus Poses ‘Biological Threat’ to Russia – Minister

By Reuters
Updated:
Russian airports have introduced measures to identify infected passengers. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russian airports have stepped up screening of travelers arriving from China to try to identify people infected with the new coronavirus, airport officials said Tuesday.

The World Health Organization has said that the coronavirus outbreak, which the mayor of the Chinese city of Wuhan says has killed six people, was likely to spread. The virus poses a threat to Russia's biological security, Deputy Health Minister Sergei Kraevoi was cited as saying by the state-run RIA news agency.

In Russia, at least four airports — Sheremetyevo and Vnukovo in Moscow, as well as airports in Yekaterinburg and Irkutsk — have introduced screening measures to try to identify infected passengers, Russian airport officials said.

Russia's consumer health regulator, Rospotrebnadzor, advised Russian tourists who planned to go to China to refrain from visiting Wuhan and to steer clear of zoos and of markets selling animals and seafood.

The regulator said it could not rule out the possibility of the infection spreading to Russia, but evaluated the risk of a widespread outbreak in Russia as low, Interfax reported.

It was also cited as saying that a testing system to diagnose the new coronavirus had been developed in Russia and that laboratories would start receiving it by the end of the week.

Regional authorities have already been briefed on measures they need to take to reduce the risks of an epidemic.

More than 1.5 million Chinese citizens visit Russia each year, according to Rospotrebnadzor.

Read more about: China , Airlines , Health

Read more

Contaminated ward

Hepatitis C Outbreak Infects Over 100 Russian Child Cancer Patients

Parents and children told BBC Russia that they had witnessed blood-stained equipment and doctors reusing gloves.
Business Feature

Russian Private Medical Services Show Healthy Growth

The emerging middle class is willing to pay more for good health.
Unsanitary situation

Indoor Plumbing Still a Pipe Dream for 20% of Russian Households, Reports Say

Russia leads the developed world with the worst sanitation record, studies have shown.
China

Russia, China to Hold Naval Drills in Disputed South China Sea

China and Russia will hold “routine” naval drills in the South China Sea in September, the Reuters news agency reported Thursday.The drills are designed...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.