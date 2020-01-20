Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

5 Killed in Russian Hotel After Boiling Water Floods Basement

By Reuters
A view of the Karamel Mini-Hotel. On the night of Jan. 20, 2020, a hot water pipe burst occurred at the Karamel Mini-Hotel in Perm's Industrialny District. Five people were killed and three injured in the accident. Russia Emergencies Ministry / TASS

Five people died in the Russian city of Perm on Monday after a hot water pipe exploded in the night and flooded a basement hotel room with boiling water, the regional investigative committee said.

At least three other people were taken to hospital suffering from burns after the incident in the Mini Hotel Caramel, which is located in the basement of a residential building, the committee said.

Investigators opened a criminal case under the charge of the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, with forensic investigators on hand to interview victims, carry out examinations and secure evidence at the site.

According to the hotel's listing on Booking.com, a double room for two people costs 1170 rubles ($19) per night.

Read more about: Accidents

Read more

Electric avenue

Russian Woman Survives After Shocking Double Lightning Strike on Car

As if commuting wasn't stressful enough already.
Arkhangelsk explosion

Russian Doctor Contaminated by Food, Not Nuclear Blast – Authorities

This is the first official confirmation that a doctor who treated patients after a nuclear blast was found with a radioactive isotope in his body.
Double Blast

Russian Rocket Accident Likely Had 2 Explosions, Norway Monitor Says

The second explosion was likely from an airborne rocket powered by radioactive fuel.
Everything's fine

Kremlin Says Chernobyl-Style Explosion Cover-up ‘Impossible’

Suppressing information about the explosion “is out of the question, I can tell you dutifully,” the Kremlin's spokesman said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.