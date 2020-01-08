Support The Moscow Times!
Turkey, Russia Call for Libya Ceasefire

By Reuters
Russia and Turkey have been on opposite sides of Libya’s escalating proxy war. Kremlin.ru

Turkey and Russia on Wednesday called on all parties in Libya to stop hostilities and declare a ceasefire at midnight on Jan. 12, after talks between presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin in Istanbul.

Turkey has backed Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), while Russia has sent forces to back General Khalifa Haftar's opposing forces to the east. Ankara has said it will send troops to Libya upon the GNA's request.

In a joint statement, Turkey and Russia called on parties in Libya to "declare a sustainable ceasefire, supported by the necessary measures to be taken for stabilizing the situation on the ground and normalizing daily life in Tripoli and other cities."

