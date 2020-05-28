Moscow, Ankara 'Divide Up Influence' in Libya: Analysts

After backing rival sides in Libya's long-running conflict, Russia and Turkey appear to have agreed to avoid direct confrontation and instead carve the country into "spheres of influence," analysts say. The oil-rich North African nation has suffered almost a decade of violence since longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and killed in a 2011 uprising backed by several Western powers.

Since April last year, eastern Libya-based strongman Khalifa Haftar has been battling to take the capital Tripoli from the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA). But despite the backing of Russia and the United Arab Emirates, among others, his offensive stalled on the edges of the capital. And in recent weeks the GNA, supported by Turkey with drones and air defense systems, has inflicted a string of battlefield setbacks on Haftar's forces. In April, they reseized key western coastal cities, followed by the strategic Al-Watiya airbase southwest of Tripoli. In recent days, hundreds of Russian mercenaries belonging to the Wagner Group, a shadowy paramilitary organization seen as close to President Vladimir Putin, have withdrawn from combat zones south of the capital. The U.S. Africa Command on Tuesday accused Russia of "clearly trying to tip the scales in its favour in Libya" and also accused Moscow of sending fighter jets to support the mercenaries. France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday expressed concern about the "Syrianization of Libya." How do analysts assess the latest developments? Have Moscow and Ankara made a deal? GNA forces on Monday suspended air attacks and gave their rivals 72 hours to withdraw from the Tripoli region. Hundreds of Wagner fighters were evacuated to Bani Walid, southeast of the capital. Russian military aircraft then transported them to the central Al-Jufra air base, some 500 kilometers (300 miles) south of Tripoli. "The suspension of Turkish drone strikes during the withdrawal of Russian mercenaries... suggests there is a Russian-Turkish understanding," said Wolfram Lacher, a senior associate at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

