Kremlin Calls Moscow Shooting Incident 'A Manifestation of Madness'

By Reuters
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP / TASS

The Kremlin on Monday called a Moscow shooting incident last week in which two officers of Russia's FSB security service were killed by a gunman "a manifestation of madness" of the kind faced by all countries from time to time.

Russian investigators on Friday named the man who opened fire on the headquarters of the FSB security service in Moscow as Yevgeny Manyurov, a 39-year-old former security guard from just outside the capital.

Manyurov killed one FSB employee outright and wounded five other people outside the agency's main building, the former headquarters of the Soviet-era KGB, on Thursday evening, before he was himself shot dead.

A second FSB employee who had been seriously wounded died from his wounds in hospital.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the shooting a tragedy.

"We live in such times, and not just us but all governments in the world, when unfortunately nobody is immune from any manifestations of madness with tragic consequences," said Peskov.

