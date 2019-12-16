3 Things Russia Censored on TV in the Past Week

A series of censorship scandals rocked Russia’s television landscape in the past week.

Here’s a look at the three high-profile cases where words, episodes or entire shows were taken down from Russian television screens:

“Servant of the People”

The Gazprom-owned TNT entertainment channel pulled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s political satire “Servant of the People” off the air the day after its premiere.

Observers linked the show’s cancelation in Russia to a scene where Zelenskiy’s character mispronounces the Swiss watchmaker Hublot’s name in reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The phrase “Putin — Hublot,” which made it to air in the Russian Far East but was cut for viewers in central Russia and Moscow, is a homonym for a common Ukrainian slur aimed at the Russian president.